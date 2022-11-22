Financial Comparison: SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SHF alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82% Synchrony Financial 19.47% 25.56% 3.34%

Risk & Volatility

SHF has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 Synchrony Financial 1 4 7 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SHF and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SHF presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 172.02%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus price target of $39.93, indicating a potential upside of 10.01%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SHF and Synchrony Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $15.75 billion 1.04 $4.22 billion $6.32 5.74

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SHF.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats SHF on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

(Get Rating)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit, Pets Best, and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries; and point-of-sale consumer financing for audiology products and dental services. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, powersports, jewelry, pets, and other industries. Synchrony Financial was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.