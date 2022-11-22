Financial Contrast: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) & Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.9%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Two Harbors Investment pays out 60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPT Realty pays out 520.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RPT Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $168.60 million 8.25 $187.23 million $4.50 3.58 RPT Realty $213.49 million 4.36 $68.64 million $0.10 109.31

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and RPT Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Two Harbors Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RPT Realty. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment 213.38% 17.82% 2.43% RPT Realty 6.84% 1.87% 0.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Two Harbors Investment and RPT Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 4 1 0 2.20 RPT Realty 0 4 3 0 2.43

Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus price target of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.77%. RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.74%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats RPT Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the common shares) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol RPT. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

