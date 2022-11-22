Financial Review: Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) & Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Orchid Island Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $66.32 million 0.09 -$3.88 million ($1.18) -0.24 Orchid Island Capital $134.70 million 2.60 -$64.76 million ($9.65) -1.08

Impac Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Impac Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage -21.17% -1,309.14% -7.26% Orchid Island Capital N/A 18.32% 2.02%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Impac Mortgage and Orchid Island Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Orchid Island Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00

Orchid Island Capital has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 102.96%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Risk & Volatility

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orchid Island Capital beats Impac Mortgage on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights. The Real Estate Services segment provides loss mitigation and real estate services primarily on its long-term mortgage portfolio, including default surveillance, loan modification, short sale, and real estate owned surveillance and disposition services, as well as monitoring, reconciling, and reporting services for residential and multifamily mortgage portfolios. This segment provides services to investors, servicers, and individual borrowers primarily focusing on loss mitigation and performance. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment consists of residual interests in the securitization trusts reflected as trust assets and liabilities in its consolidated balance sheets. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

