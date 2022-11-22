Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Acquires 103,500 Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 103,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, with a total value of C$240,916.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,945,988 shares in the company, valued at C$81,343,776.27.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$127,443.75.

TSE WILD opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$444.91 million and a PE ratio of 25.70. WildBrain Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.84 and a one year high of C$3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cormark lowered their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

