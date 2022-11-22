First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

First BanCorp. has raised its dividend by an average of 117.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First BanCorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. First BanCorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

