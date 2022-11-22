First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.
First BanCorp. has raised its dividend by an average of 117.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First BanCorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.
First BanCorp. Price Performance
Shares of FBP stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.
Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.
In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
