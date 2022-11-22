FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $42.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 926,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 683,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after buying an additional 39,937 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

