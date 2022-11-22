Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $774.50 million-$775.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.56 million. Five9 also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.42 EPS.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.32.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $270,267.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,407.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock worth $1,246,590 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $22,299,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $9,810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,252 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

