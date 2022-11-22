Flow (FLOW) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.13 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $32.35 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00006881 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.63 or 0.08746817 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00462319 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.31 or 0.28365189 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

