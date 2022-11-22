FORA Capital LLC Invests $257,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1,769.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in S&P Global by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.69.
S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.