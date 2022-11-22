FORA Capital LLC Invests $257,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1,769.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in S&P Global by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.69.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $347.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.84 and a 200 day moving average of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

