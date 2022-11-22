FORA Capital LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $119.19 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average of $131.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

