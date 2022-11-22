Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $18.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,149.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

