Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

NYSE:FBHS opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09.

Insider Activity

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Home & Security

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 992.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $217,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Stories

