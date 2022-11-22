FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $7.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HES. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.46.

Hess Trading Down 2.1 %

Hess Announces Dividend

Shares of Hess stock opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.64. Hess has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $149.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,270 shares of company stock worth $14,755,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hess by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hess by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hess by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,818,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

