FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Konica Minolta, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Konica Minolta in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Konica Minolta’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.
Konica Minolta Stock Performance
Konica Minolta Company Profile
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.
