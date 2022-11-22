FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Olin Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Olin in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Olin to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.09.

NYSE:OLN opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 5.1% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

