FY2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Boosted by Analyst

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $73.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

