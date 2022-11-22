FY2023 EPS Estimates for Burberry Group plc Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a report released on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BURBY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.24) to GBX 1,730 ($20.46) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.28) to GBX 2,070 ($24.48) in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($24.60) to GBX 2,050 ($24.24) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,190 ($25.90) to GBX 2,380 ($28.14) in a report on Monday.

About Burberry Group

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $24.59 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

