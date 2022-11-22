FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Decreased by Analyst

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $14.82 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 15.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 87.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

