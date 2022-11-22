FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Lifted by Analyst

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a report released on Friday, November 18th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.98. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $112.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $115.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

