FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zurich Insurance Group AG Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Zurich Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zurich Insurance Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 525 to CHF 532 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

