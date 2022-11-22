FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Inotiv in a research note issued on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inotiv’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOTV. TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday.

Inotiv stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00.

In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $198,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,843.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 13.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 30.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

