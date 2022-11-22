FY2026 EPS Estimates for Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Reduced by Analyst

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Alvotech in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Alvotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.

ALVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alvotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Alvotech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of ALVO stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. Alvotech has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVO. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,317,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,612,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

