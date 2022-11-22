GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Performance

GAP stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is 375.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GAP by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 50,463 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GAP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.