Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 12.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Generac by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Generac by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after buying an additional 125,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Generac to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $463.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

