General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

GIS stock opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.