General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Price Performance

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS stock opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.41 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

