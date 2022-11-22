George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$190.00 at TD Securities

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$168.00 price target on George Weston and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$182.40.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$159.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$23.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$130.81 and a 1 year high of C$162.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$148.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$151.12.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

