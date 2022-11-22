Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Cowen

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $210.00 to $207.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLOB. KeyCorp cut their price target on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.00.
GLOB stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. Globant has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $324.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.49.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
