Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Cowen

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $210.00 to $207.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLOB. KeyCorp cut their price target on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.00.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

GLOB stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. Globant has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $324.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

About Globant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 852.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Globant by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.