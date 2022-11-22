Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $207.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $210.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.00.
Shares of GLOB stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $324.29.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
