Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $207.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $210.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $324.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

About Globant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 10.4% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 817,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,946,000 after purchasing an additional 77,036 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 48.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 123,776 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 528,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.