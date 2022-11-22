Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSSC. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.