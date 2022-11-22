Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1935 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GRP.U opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

