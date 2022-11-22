Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) vs. CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Head to Head Survey

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Green Plains Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of CN Energy Group. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Plains Partners and CN Energy Group.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners $78.45 million 3.66 $40.36 million $1.73 7.14 CN Energy Group. $19.85 million 1.79 $1.30 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than CN Energy Group..

This table compares Green Plains Partners and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners 52.55% 1,867.81% 35.78% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Green Plains Partners and CN Energy Group., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Plains Partners currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Green Plains Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Volatility and Risk

Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats CN Energy Group. on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains Partners

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Rating)

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.