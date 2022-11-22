Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut Greenbrier Companies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE GBX opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,631,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,604,000 after buying an additional 499,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after acquiring an additional 441,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 89,097 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

