Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of GBX opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20.

In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,141,000 after acquiring an additional 43,752 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

