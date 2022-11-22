Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered Greenbrier Companies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $38.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after purchasing an additional 43,752 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

