Grupo Santander Upgrades Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) to Outperform

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €18.64 ($19.02) price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Trading Up 1.1 %

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

