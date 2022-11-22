GSK’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.15) target price on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.37) target price on GSK in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($17.74) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.44) price target on GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,622 ($19.18).
GSK Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,397.80 ($16.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The company has a market cap of £56.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,282.39. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.57). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,361.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,544.09.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
