GSK’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.15) target price on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.37) target price on GSK in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($17.74) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.44) price target on GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,622 ($19.18).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,397.80 ($16.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The company has a market cap of £56.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,282.39. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.57). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,361.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,544.09.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($15.66) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($50,411.26). Insiders have purchased 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,286,706 over the last ninety days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

