Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Guardant Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, OTR Global cut Guardant Health to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.60.

GH stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.63. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $111.48.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $612,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 157.1% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

