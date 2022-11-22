Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $48.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.99.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 2.23.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

