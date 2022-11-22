Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) PT Lowered to GBX 585

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 675 ($7.98) to GBX 585 ($6.92) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.68) to GBX 320 ($3.78) in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $476.67.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

