Head-To-Head Survey: Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Invesco and Moelis & Company are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco and Moelis & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $6.89 billion 1.25 $1.63 billion $2.00 9.46 Moelis & Company $1.54 billion 1.88 $365.21 million $3.28 12.85

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. Invesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 1 5 3 0 2.22 Moelis & Company 4 3 0 0 1.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Invesco and Moelis & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Invesco presently has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. Moelis & Company has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.45%. Given Invesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invesco is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

Volatility & Risk

Invesco has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Invesco pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moelis & Company pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Moelis & Company has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 18.21% 10.39% 3.97% Moelis & Company 19.06% 55.92% 20.58%

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Invesco on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company serves its clients in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It has strategic alliances in Mexico with Alfaro, Dávila y Scherer, S.C.; and in Australia with MA Moelis Australia. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

