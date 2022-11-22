Head to Head Survey: Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) vs. Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ucommune International and Heritage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Ucommune International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heritage Global has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.36%. Given Heritage Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A Heritage Global 15.97% 18.49% 12.29%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Ucommune International and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ucommune International and Heritage Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $165.95 million 0.04 -$313.28 million ($72.59) -0.02 Heritage Global $25.79 million 3.59 $3.05 million $0.18 13.95

Heritage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ucommune International. Ucommune International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Ucommune International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

(Get Rating)

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Heritage Global

(Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; accounts receivable portfolios; intellectual property; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.