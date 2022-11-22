Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 28,718 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Livent worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

