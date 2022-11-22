Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,379 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.9 %

TSN stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.