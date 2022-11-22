Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.51 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 39.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,809,000 after buying an additional 120,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 551.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 120,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.45.

NYSE SJM opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $152.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

