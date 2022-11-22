Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.82 Million in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Murphy USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUSA opened at $289.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.89. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

MUSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

