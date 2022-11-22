Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 19,578 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

