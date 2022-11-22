Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,749 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,330,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,514,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 520,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 360,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 584,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 345,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $236,804.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,763.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $236,804.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,763.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,569,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,630,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 525,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,032. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.