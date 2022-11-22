Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 365,378 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365,378 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

