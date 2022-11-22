Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) & InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Financial Review

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of InMode shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and InMode’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $520,000.00 17.18 -$18.13 million ($3.55) -0.09 InMode $357.57 million 8.24 $164.97 million $2.07 17.11

Risk & Volatility

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMode, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, InMode has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Helius Medical Technologies and InMode, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,478.28%. InMode has a consensus target price of $46.60, suggesting a potential upside of 31.60%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than InMode.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -1,741.55% -148.27% -108.20% InMode 40.93% 39.52% 34.40%

Summary

InMode beats Helius Medical Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

